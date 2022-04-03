Miami police release statement regarding deadly officer-involved shooting

The Miami Police Department is responding to a deadly officer-involved shooting that was caught on camera.

It started as a traffic stop back on March 8.

The officer asked 34-year-old Antwon Cooper if he has any weapons.

Cooper then took off when the officer asked him to step out of the car.

The officer ended up shooting Cooper in the head. He claimed Cooper reached for a gun.

Cooper’s family, however, says the video proves otherwise.

Police have since released a photo of a gun recovered from the scene.

The offer who opened fire has been placed on leave.

Miami Police released a statement that read, in part:

“While we understand that the videos do not show the totality of this tragic incident, we are confident that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation will be thorough and they have our continued support.”