Severe storms causing major issues for travelers trying to leave South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The list of canceled or delayed flights was long all day Sunday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

That’s where hundreds, If not thousands, of Spirit Airlines passengers alone are stranded.

Delores Palmieri and her travel companions are trying to get back home to Chicago after wrapping up a South Florida vacation.

“Our flight was canceled and now we are not able to get back until Thursday,” she said.

“The fact that we’re waiting four days and not being given any word as to why is pretty frustrating,” added Logan Graves.

Local 10 News tried getting those answers Sunday directly from the CEO of Spirit Airlines, Ted Christie, who was at FLL seen speaking with several pilots.

He refused to go on camera to talk about the flight fiasco that will leave so many sidelined from school and work commitments.

“I lose the income on each class I don’t teach,” said Emma Graves. “Very difficult situation to be in when they’re saying four days which is pretty much a whole week of work.”

Over the weekend, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue and American have all experienced widespread delays and cancellations.

Travelers at Miami International Airport were met with long lines to rebook flights.

Each of those airlines have blamed either weather and or air traffic control issues for the headaches.

“We were not given any accommodation for anything besides our flight on Thursday,” said Palmieri.