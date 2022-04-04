Divers respond to report of man trapped in canal in Margate

Rescue divers responded to a canal in Margate Monday after reports were called in about a man who was trapped in the water.

The incident was reported along the 6900 block of Northwest 18th Street before 9 a.m.

Sky 10 was above the scene as rescue crews were seen using a ladder to get into the water.

Rescue divers spotted going into Margate canal

Sadly the operation has since moved from a search and rescue to a search and recovery.

Authorities said a man was doing some dredging work in a backyard by the canal when the accident happened.

He fell into the water, as did equipment and trees, possibly trapping him underneath.

Margate Fire Rescue, Coral Springs Fire and the Broward Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the search.