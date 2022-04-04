Man gunned down outside home in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday morning.

The shooting was reported just after 6:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Northwest 152nd Street.

According to Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Diana Delgado-Gourgue, officers arrived at the scene to find a Black male on the ground outside a home who had been shot.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 7 a.m. as a yellow tarp covered the victim’s body.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

His age and identity have not yet been released.

Police said it’s unclear whether this was a drive-by shooting or whether the shooter approached the victim on foot.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Miami Gardens Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.