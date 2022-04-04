Pembroke Pines police search for 2 brothers who left home on bikes

From left: Nicholas, 14, and Jonah Gattorno, 12, have been missing since Saturday night.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Two brothers from Pembroke Pines have been reported missing, authorities confirmed.

According to police, Nicholas, 14, and Jonah Gattorno, 12, left home around 11 p.m. Saturday on their blue bicycles.

Authorities said the boys may be traveling to Key West, but on Monday police said they were recently spotted in Dania Beach.

Officers are in the area searching for the boys.

Police said Nicholas and Jonah are both wearing dark-colored long sleeve shirts and are currently traveling on foot.

They have fishing poles with them and other fishing gear, and may also have a light blue bag containing their clothes, police said.

According to police, the brothers have no known medical or mental issues.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or 954-764-HELP.