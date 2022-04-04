US Education Secretary visits high school, college in Weston

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona toured Cypress Bay High School and visited Broward College on Monday in Weston.

Secretary Miguel Cardona toured Cypress Bay High with U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and learned about the school’s FBI Cyber Stem Academy. After the tour, Cardona and Wasserman Schultz talked to Broward College students.

Cardona and Wasserman Schultz said President Joe Biden’s new budget includes a $200 million investment in career-connected high schools. Broward College received a $30 million grant under the federal Promise Neighborhoods program.

Cardona also met Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, School Board Chair Laurie Rich-Levinson, Cypress Bay Principal Kassandra Fried and Broward College President Gregory Adam Haile.