MIAMI – City of Miami firefighters extinguished a fire that was reported at a home Tuesday morning.

The home is located in the area of North Miami Avenue and 84th Street.

According to Fire Rescue officials, the home was unoccupied at the time because it is being renovated.

A neighbor called 911 after the fire broke out and firefighters were able to contain it to the front area of the house.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.