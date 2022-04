A man who was driving away from police officers jumped out of a Toyota Tacoma and took off running on Tuesday in northeast Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was driving away from police officers on Tuesday jumped out of a Toyota Tacoma and took off running, just east of the Miami International Airport, police said.

Officers are searching for the man in the area around Northwest 27th Avenue and South River Drive in the Grapeland Heights area. The pursuit for the driver of the Toyota began in Hialeah, police said.

Location

This is a developing story.