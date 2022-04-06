Port Everglades terminal will get a Disney makeover

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. – Captain Mickey will sail into a brand new, magically themed terminal at Port Everglades next Fall.

On Tuesday, the Broward County Commission approved a new Port Everglades terminal design project for Disney Cruise Line.

In a press release, the Broward Commission named Bermello, Ajamil & Partners as the design service that will complete the Disney makeover for Terminal 4 at the port.

“Disney is known for its remarkable creativity worldwide. I’m sure this new terminal will reflect the magical Disney experience for travelers. We are certainly very happy and complimented that Disney Cruise Line will be sailing from our Port Everglades,” said Broward County Mayor Michael Udine.

The company will still have to create their designs for the interior and exterior areas of the terminal, but the entire project is set to be completed by Fall of 2023.

Disney Cruise Line will bring its magic to the South Florida port as part of a 15 year partnership beginning next Fall.

The agreement is expected to bring more than 1,100 local jobs to Port Everglades as well as and $12.3 million in state and local taxes, according to a study by nationally recognized maritime research company Martin Associates.

Disney’s original homeport is Port Canaveral, located in Central Florida.