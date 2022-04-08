74º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson gives a shout out to high school alma matter

Miami Palmetto students feel proud to be associated with soon-to-be Supreme Court justice

Liane Morejon, Reporter

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County
A pep rally was held at Miami Palmetto High School on Friday in celebration of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

MIAMI – A pep rally was held at Miami Palmetto High School on Friday in celebration of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Jackson is an alumnus of Miami Palmetto, who graduated in 1988, and students wanted to celebrate the historic event in honor of her.

While Jackson was making her speech today she even gave a shout-out to the school.

“From my neighborhood growing up from Miami Palmetto Senior High School and especially the debate team,” said Jackson.

The rally featured the the band, cheerleaders, a panther mascot in a judge’s robe and singing from the drama club, which Jackson was a part of.

“To see where she’s come and seeing her progression throughout the court system to eventually being on the Supreme Court has been really incredible to follow and we wanted to highlight her,” Angelina Astic said.

The debate team also shared some inspiring words which Jackson previously mentioned was also a part of during her time at Palmetto High.

“The fact that Ketanji Brown Jackson came from our school in these hallways and studied here, participated in debate club here, was a thespian here, it’s really just fantastic,” senior Jason Salguero said.

Students say Jackson’s achievement is an inspiration for them.

“Seeing someone from the same sort of environment that I came from and achieve one of the highest positions in this country, achieve something truly momentous and historical, it installs a lot of hope in me,” Salguero said.

[RELATED: Biden, Jackson deliver remarks about her confirmation to Supreme Court]

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Liane Morejon is an Emmy-winning reporter who joined the Local 10 News family in January 2010. Born and raised in Coral Gables, Liane has a unique perspective on covering news in her own backyard.

email

facebook

twitter

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021. Born and raised in New York City, he previously worked in Buffalo, North Dakota, Fort Myers and Baltimore.

email

facebook

twitter