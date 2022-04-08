Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson gives a shout out to high school alma matter

A pep rally was held at Miami Palmetto High School on Friday in celebration of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

MIAMI – A pep rally was held at Miami Palmetto High School on Friday in celebration of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Jackson is an alumnus of Miami Palmetto, who graduated in 1988, and students wanted to celebrate the historic event in honor of her.

While Jackson was making her speech today she even gave a shout-out to the school.

“From my neighborhood growing up from Miami Palmetto Senior High School and especially the debate team,” said Jackson.

The rally featured the the band, cheerleaders, a panther mascot in a judge’s robe and singing from the drama club, which Jackson was a part of.

“To see where she’s come and seeing her progression throughout the court system to eventually being on the Supreme Court has been really incredible to follow and we wanted to highlight her,” Angelina Astic said.

Ad

The debate team also shared some inspiring words which Jackson previously mentioned was also a part of during her time at Palmetto High.

“The fact that Ketanji Brown Jackson came from our school in these hallways and studied here, participated in debate club here, was a thespian here, it’s really just fantastic,” senior Jason Salguero said.

Students say Jackson’s achievement is an inspiration for them.

“Seeing someone from the same sort of environment that I came from and achieve one of the highest positions in this country, achieve something truly momentous and historical, it installs a lot of hope in me,” Salguero said.

[RELATED: Biden, Jackson deliver remarks about her confirmation to Supreme Court]