Tortuga Music Festival welcomes thousands to Fort Lauderdale Beach

The festival is sold out and tens of thousands of people have come from all over the country to enjoy the biggest names in country music.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Tortuga Beach Music Festival is welcoming thousands of concertgoers to Fort Lauderdale Beach this weekend.

The festival is sold out and tens of thousands of people have come from all over the country to enjoy the biggest names in country music. With the crowds, comes traffic issues for beach visitors through Sunday evening.

Nelly, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Sublime with Rome and Thomas Rhett are just a few of the performers who will take the stage throughout the weekend.

Sections of the beach along 1100 Seabreeze Boulevard will be blocked off for the music event that will run from Friday, Apr. 8- Sunday, Apr. 10 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Motorists should expect delays along A1A and Seabreeze Boulevard and on Southeast 17 Street and Las Olas Bouelvard. Road closures will also be in effect in north and south bound lanes from Harbor Drive to Southeast 5th Street from 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. to allow crowds to exit the festival.

Ad

Local 10′s Andrea Martinez even made her way to Fort Lauderdale, but she warns the traffic is heavy.

“I actually had to Uber half way and walk the rest of the way to the beach,” said Martinez.

Attendees are encouraged to use a rideshare service to get to the event, because there is no designated parking. It’s important to note the designated pick-up and drop off areas for rideshare services, at Las Olas Marina at 240 Las Olas Circle, to avoid fines.

The Rock The Ocean Foundation organizes these types of beachside concerts to raise awareness for marine conservation. Over the last nine years, the organization has raised more than $2 million for ocean conservation initiatives.

For more information about the Tortuga Music Festival, click on this link.