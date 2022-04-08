Traffic alert: I-75 SB shuts down near Miami Gardens Drive

Florida Highway Patrol troopers closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 after a crash in northern Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol closed Interstate 75′s southbound lanes on Friday near Miami Gardens Drive in Miami-Dade County.

A tractor-trailer truck and a small box truck were at the scene. Miami-Dade and Hialeah Fire Rescue personnel responded.

“A pedestrian (adult Hispanic male) (victim) walked onto the roadway and was struck by an oncoming commercial landscaping truck,” FHP Lt. A. Camacho wrote.

Air Rescue North airlifted an adult to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The alternate route is Northwest 57th Avenue.

6 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol closed Interstate 75 southbound after a driver struck a pedestrian on the road on Friday afternoon.

5 p.m. report

The Florida Highway Patrol closed the soundbound lanes of Interstate 75 on Friday in Miami-Dade County.

4:30 p.m. report

Florida Highway Patrol closes Interstate 75's southbound lanes on Friday at Miami Gardens Drive.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.