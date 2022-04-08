Traffic alert: I-75 SB shuts down near Miami Gardens Drive

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol closed Interstate 75′s southbound lanes on Friday near Miami Gardens Drive in Miami-Dade County.
A tractor-trailer truck and a small box truck were at the scene. Miami-Dade and Hialeah Fire Rescue personnel responded.
“A pedestrian (adult Hispanic male) (victim) walked onto the roadway and was struck by an oncoming commercial landscaping truck,” FHP Lt. A. Camacho wrote.
Air Rescue North airlifted an adult to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
The alternate route is Northwest 57th Avenue.
6 p.m.
5 p.m. report
4:30 p.m. report
Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.