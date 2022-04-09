Fort Lauderdale police looking for missing man with Down syndrome

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police said they are searching for a 25-year-old man with Down syndrome.

Authorities say that Ishan Hubbard was last seen the area of the 2600 block of East Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

#FLPD #MissingPerson #ENDANGERED



Have you seen Ishan Hubbard? Ishan suffers from Down Syndrome and was was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, jeans, and black sandals.



Anyone with information about Ishan's whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department immediately. pic.twitter.com/OBXSjGBHf1 — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) April 9, 2022

Hubbard was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, jeans, and black sandals.

Hubbard may be in the company of 59-year-old Edward Hubbard traveling in a 2021 blue Nissan Kicks, FL Tag HKST46. Ishan may be wearing black sunglasses and carrying a blue backpack.

Police say that they consider Ishan endangered and they believe he might be heading to the New York City area.

If located do not approach, but do contact the Fort Lauderdale police department at 954-828-5510.