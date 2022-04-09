70º

Hurricanes suspend linebacker over battery arrest

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

The University of Miami's Deshawn Troutman is facing a battery charge in Miami-Dade County. (University of Miami courtesy photo)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami Hurricanes’ Deshawn Troutman is facing a misdemeanor battery charge in Miami-Dade County.

The University of Miami announced on Friday that the #19 linebacker from Orlando had been suspended from all team activities indefinitely.

Records show officers arrested Troutman on March 22nd, just two days after his 19th birthday. He was released on a $1,500 bond on March 23rd, and the judge ordered him to stay away from the alleged victim.

Troutman, a sophomore, plead not guilty and his arraignment hearing is set for 9:45 a.m., on April 12th. Local 10 News has a pending records request for details on the case.

