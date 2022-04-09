70º

Local News

Miami police search for missing 77-year-old man with Alzheimers

Alex Ciccarone , Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County
Miami Police Department (Miami Police Department) (Miami Police Department)

MIAMI – The City of Miami police said they are searching for a 77-year-old man who has Alzheimer’s.

Authorities say that 77-year-old Leopold Paul was last seen on Saturday around 7:30 a.m. in Overtown.

Paul was last seen wearing a long-sleeve checkered green and yellow collared shirt with blue and white shorts, and burgundy Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. Obas or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alex Ciccarone is a Digital Journalist at WPLG. She was born and raised in Miami and graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelors of Science degree in Telecommunications.

email