Miami police search for missing 77-year-old man with Alzheimers

MIAMI – The City of Miami police said they are searching for a 77-year-old man who has Alzheimer’s.

Authorities say that 77-year-old Leopold Paul was last seen on Saturday around 7:30 a.m. in Overtown.

Paul was last seen wearing a long-sleeve checkered green and yellow collared shirt with blue and white shorts, and burgundy Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. Obas or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.