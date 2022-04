Firefighters said nine people are homeless after a fire destroyed a house on Sunday in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Nine Hollywood residents, including a child, were newly homeless on Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to their home along Harding Street. The flames spread fast since the home had a wooden frame, according to Hollywood Fire Rescue.

The fire also damaged a scooter. The residents’ clothes, furniture, and other personal belongings were destroyed or damaged. Firefighters were investigating the cause of the fire.

