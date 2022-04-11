5 injured in rollover crash on Turnpike

Sky 10 over the scene of a rollover crash on Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were injured Monday morning in a rollover crash on Florida’s Turnpike near Northwest 12th Street in Miami-Dade County.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 8:15 a.m. as crews were working to rescue several people who were still trapped inside the vehicle that was on its roof.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, the gray Honda sedan, which had five people inside, was heading north on the Turnpike just before 7:40 a.m. when the driver lost control as they were trying to exit on Northwest 12th Street.

Officials said the car traveled off the roadway, where it overturned and landed on its roof.

All five people were eventually removed from the car and were taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center. First responders said they transported four people to the hospital with traumatic injuries, while the fifth person was transported to the hospital by a private ambulance.