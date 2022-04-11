Girl power: Trio of young scientists from Pembroke Pines win first place in annual bottle rocket competition

Three Silver Palms Elementary School students have won first place in the Broward County schools SECME bottle rocket competition.

Rachel, Lauren and Julieta from Ms. Suarez’s class worked together to design, create and write out a plan for their bottle rocket that went up against at least 70 other teams from 35 schools.

Several students across the county launched their rocket at Nova Southeastern University in February, but the fifth graders from Pembroke Pines took the top prize and will go on to compete in the national competition later this year.