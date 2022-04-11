Jade Winds residents feel pain of property manager’s broken promises

Jade Winds residents, including a wheelchair user and a senior who had knee surgery, said they are victims of the property management's neglect. The latest problem: A malfunctioning elevator and broken promises to fix it.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Most of the residents of a condominium building in the Jade Winds are seniors who are feeling unheard, frustrated, and neglected.

Some of the residents of the gated community, including a wheelchair user and a woman who had knee surgery, said the maintenance problems also come with broken promises.

Umberto Renda, a longtime resident, is so fed up that he wasn’t afraid to speak on camera. He said having working elevators is just a basic necessity.

“A gentleman a couple of days ago, he is 95. And imagine that this gentleman had to wait for his son to put him on his back and bring him up to the eighth floor because the elevators were stuck,” Renda said.

This isn’t just costing them. Residents said they have had to call Fire Rescue for help many times. The inspection certificate that was on display on one of the elevators had expired in 2020.

Renda and other residents from the Camellia 2 building received a notice on March 25th with the logo of FirstService Residential, a property management company registered in Florida out of Dania Beach.

The notice they received was from Andrew E. Weiner, a licensed community association manager with the Jade Winds Association who has a FirstService Residential e-mail.

“We are currently modernizing the Camellia 2 elevators,” the e-mail said. “There was many months of delay due to labor and material shortages.”

Weiner’s broken promise: “The upcoming week you will be seeing the elevator company working diligently to effect repairs - a crane is scheduled for the late next week.”

Renda and the residents said it never happened. Weiner and his company refused to comment for this story.

