A missing child alert has been activated for a 16-year-old girls and an 11-month girl from Marion County.

Authorities are looking for 16-year-old Secora Lee and 11-month old Kehlani Hernandez, who were last seen in the 6000 block of Robinson Road in Belleview.

The two may be traveling in a dark-colored sedan, authorities said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 352-245-7044.