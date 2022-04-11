Moped rider killed in crash on Krome Avenue

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in west Miami-Dade that left a moped rider dead Sunday night.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the area of Krome Avenue and Southwest Eighth Street.

According to FHP Lt. Alex Camacho, a white Toyota sedan and the red moped were heading north on Krome Avenue.

Camacho said the moped was ahead of the Toyota and was possibly traveling at a slow speed.

The driver of the car ultimately failed to observe the moped in time and struck the back of it, sending both the moped and the car onto the grass shoulder, Camacho said.

According to Camacho, the driver of the moped was ejected and died at the scene.

The car overturned onto its roof. The driver was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

It’s unclear whether the driver of the Toyota will be charged or cited.