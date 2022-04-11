Opa-locka murder remains under investigation

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Opa-locka Interim Chief Michael Steel released a statement on Sunday announcing the arrest of 50-year-old Russell Tate who his officers considered a suspect in a fatal shooting, but Local 10 News has learned that Tate has since been released from custody after being questioned by detectives.

A gunman shot a man in the chest at about 8:50 a.m., on Saturday, outside of a two-bedroom home at 3141 NW 134 St., according to Steel’s statement.

A doctor later pronounced the shooting victim dead at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. The Miami-Dade Police Department investigates homicides in Opa-locka.

After Steel’s announcement, Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for MDPD, said no arrests had been made in connection with the shooting, which remained under investigation on Sunday.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Tate was convicted of grand theft in 1994 and attempted murder in 1995. He was sentenced to six years in prison in 1998 and released from prison on Sept. 6, 2002.

Tate’s Miami-Dade Corrections mug shot was not available on Sunday night, which indicated he had not been booked at the jail after Opa-locka’s arrest. Steel’s spokesperson said prosecutors did not believe there was enough evidence to charge Opa-locka’s suspect with the murder so Miami-Dade police released him.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.