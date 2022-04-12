Doral mayor, residents push back against possible new trash facility

The sour stench in Doral is still a problem and some are worried it could get worse.

Doral’s Mayor, Juan Carlos Bermudez, called a special meeting Tuesday night to talk trash ahead of a county committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

“We need to figure out what we can do legally or otherwise to keep that from happening,” he said.

Bermudez is saying the county is looking to expand operations in Doral. While it’s an upgrade, it’s still something many don’t want.

The smell in parts of Doral has been a problem for years, with complaints piling up.

Bermudez wanted the county to end its lease agreement with the waste to energy facility Covanta, which will expire next year.

He may get his wish, but only because Doral may get a new facility altogether.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose ‘Pepe’ Diaz is expected to talk about opening a brand-new plant, right near the old one in Doral. A big public private partnership.

Bermudez says Doral, which is growing very quickly, has suffered more than enough.

