Shooting in Miramar leads to a police chase in Lauderhill

Police search Lauderdale neighborhood for suspects involved in a shooting that turned into a police chase

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A shooting in Miramar turned into a police chase on the Florida Turnpike on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators believe passengers in two vehicles started shooting at each other along the 8500 block of Miramar Parkway before one of the vehicles got on the turnpike.

Police were seen near a black Range Rover sport, believed to be involved in the chase. It came to a stop along Northwest 47th Avenue and 25th St. in Lauderhill. Five people exited the vehicle. Two people are in custody, while police search for the other three.

Police believe the other three suspects are hiding in the neighborhood and are actively searching for them.

Sky 10 was over the scene as officers blocked off several intersections in the neighborhood.

No word yet on a motive for the shooting.