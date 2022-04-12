Student questioned by BSO deputies after fake gun brought to school

Sky 10 over the scene of Sunfire High School in Oakland Park.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is questioning a student after they said a BB gun or some kind of toy gun was brought to a school Tuesday in Oakland Park.

The incident occurred at Sunfire High School at 2360 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

Sky 10 was above the school around 10 a.m. as a BSO vehicle was parked outside the front entrance.

Authorities confirmed that deputies responded to the school and discovered that the item found was not a real firearm.

It’s unclear whether the student who is being questioned will be disciplined.

No other details were immediately released.