76º

LIVE

Local News

Student questioned by BSO deputies after fake gun brought to school

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Broward County, Oakland Park, Education
Sky 10 over the scene of Sunfire High School in Oakland Park. (WPLG)

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is questioning a student after they said a BB gun or some kind of toy gun was brought to a school Tuesday in Oakland Park.

The incident occurred at Sunfire High School at 2360 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

Sky 10 was above the school around 10 a.m. as a BSO vehicle was parked outside the front entrance.

Authorities confirmed that deputies responded to the school and discovered that the item found was not a real firearm.

It’s unclear whether the student who is being questioned will be disciplined.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email