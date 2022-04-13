74º

Vacant church erupts in flames in Wilton Manors

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Saira Anwer, Reporter

A fire was reported at a vacant church in Wilton Manors on Wednesday.

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A vacant church went up in flames Wednesday morning in Wilton Manors.

The church is located at 1550 NE 26th St.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 6 a.m. as firefighters were working to extinguish the large fire.

Officials at the scene told Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer that the building hasn’t operated as a church in 10 years and was set to be demolished in a couple weeks.

The property owner was called to the scene by the mayor.

It’s still unclear what caused the fire.

Local 10 News has a crew at the scene working to gather more information. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

