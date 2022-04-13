Vacant church erupts in flames in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A vacant church went up in flames Wednesday morning in Wilton Manors.
The church is located at 1550 NE 26th St.
Sky 10 was above the scene at 6 a.m. as firefighters were working to extinguish the large fire.
Officials at the scene told Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer that the building hasn’t operated as a church in 10 years and was set to be demolished in a couple weeks.
The property owner was called to the scene by the mayor.
It’s still unclear what caused the fire.
