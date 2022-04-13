Elderly man inside efficiency dies in southwest Miami-Dade fire

Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire that occurred Wednesday morning in southwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An elderly man was killed in a house fire early Wednesday morning in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, residents of the home in the 8000 block of Southwest 94th Court said they had a barbecue Tuesday, went to bed and then were awakened by their dog barking.

Zabaleta said a man and a woman inside the home were able to escape the fire, and the man was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center with second-degree burns.

An elderly man who was in a rear efficiency was pronounced dead at the scene.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately released.