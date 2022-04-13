Officers respond to 911 hang-up, find 2 children dead inside Little Haiti home

Two children were found unresponsive inside a home in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

MIAMI – Two children were found unresponsive inside a home in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

According to Miami police, officers responded to a 911 hang-up at a home on the 100 block of Northeast 75th Street.

After speaking to a woman who police said appeared to be hallucinating, an officer looked inside and saw two children that were unresponsive.

Fire rescue crews were called and responded to the home.

According to Miami police, officers responded to a 911 hang-up at a home on the 100 block of Northeast 75th Street. (WPLG)

Authorities have since confirmed that the children were both dead. Local 10 News learned through a police source that the children were tied up when they were found.

Officers have not said what the children’s relationship is to the woman who officers spoke to at the home.

A woman was seen being removed from the scene on a stretcher and police said that was a 911 caller.

The investigation is ongoing.