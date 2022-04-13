6 people shot at while driving in Broward County, police say

A white car is spotted at the scene of a shooting in Davie.

DAVIE, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are investigating after six people were shot at while driving in two separate vehicles Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed.

Local 10 News spotted an active police investigation on Stirling Road in Davie, but Davie police officers said the Pembroke Pines Police Department was the lead agency in the investigation.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as a white car was spotted with blood stains inside.

A witness said one of the victims is a family member who was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

According to Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell, a shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. along the roadway of 7800 Sheridan St.

Conwell said the victims were in two separate cars and the shooter was inside a third vehicle.

She said one of the six victims sustained minor injuries in the shooting. Two homes and a vehicle along Sheridan Street were also damaged by gunfire in Hollywood’s jurisdiction, she said.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.