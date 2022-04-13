77º

South Florida teen behind bars for shooting a dog in the snout

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Palm Beach County, Florida
South Florida teen charged with shooting a dog at a public park (Courtesy: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

JUPITER, Fla. – Palm Beach Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a teenager accused of shooting a dog at a Jupiter park earlier this month.

Benjamine Brown, 19, surrendered to deputies on Tuesday.

Deputies say Brown was one of three people in a four-door Honda Accord at Kennedy Estates Park in Jupiter on Apr. 2.

Investigators say Brown exited the vehicle with a black firearm in his hand, approached the one-year-old chocolate lab mix named Boots, and shot the dog in its snout. After shooting the dog, the suspect entered the Honda Accord and fled towards Indiantown Road.

Boots suffered a fractured lower right jaw bone, which caused several of his teeth to be knocked out. He was taken to an emergency vet and is currently recovering. He will be adopted once he is fully healed.

Brown is charged with animal torture, illegally carrying a concealed weapon and firing a weapon in public. He remains behind bars.

