Start of Parkland trial penalty phase testimony may be pushed to June

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Jury selection continued on Wednesday in the sentencing phase for the man convicted of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who is presiding over the capital trial for Nikolas Cruz, said about 200 potential jurors cleared round one so far.

Cruz pled guilty in October and jury selection began last week, with a pool of about 1,500 potential jurors.

Legal analyst David Bogenshutz said perhaps they may try to aim for 300 given the drop-off once they get to questions about their death penalty views could be steep.

“Because you may lose 75 percent of those people, there are just too many factors in this that tug at the heart strings both ways,” Bogenschutz said.

Wednesday afternoon, the defense told Scherer that it needed more time, accusing the state of a discovery violation for adding four witnesses after the trial has started.

Ad

The state indicated that an upcoming pre-trial hearing related to complicated neurological evidence and testimony could take longer than scheduled.

Both sides said a remedy that would work for each of them would be to push the start of trial testimony back.

“In what universe does it take in any case three months for jury selection,” asked Scherer in response. Full video of the exchange can be seen at the top of this page.

Scherer went on to say that she would take the arguments she heard under advisement and issue a ruling later but telegraphing a potential new trial testimony start date could be June 13.

Jury selection is scheduled to resume the week of April 25, the days between now and then reserved for attorneys on both sides to wrap up depositions.

RELATED STORIES

Former potential juror in Parkland shooting trial explains ‘sugar daddy’ situation

Ad

Lawsuit against Dog the Bounty Hunter reveals details about Nikolas Cruz’s supporter in court

Life or death: Jury selection in Nikolas Cruz’s penalty phase will be ‘long, arduous’

The state vs. the defense: Two different points of view in Parkland shooter case

