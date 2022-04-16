Davie hosts the annual hippity hoppity egg hunt

The town of Davie hosted its annual hippity hoppity spring egg hunt, sponsored by HCA Florida university hospital on Saturday at the Pine Island Park at Bamford Sports Complex.

The egg hunt is for children ages 0-11 years old and groups were divided into age-appropriate fields for the hunts.

Parents were allowed to participate in the fields with the 0-3-year-old age group only and prizes will be awarded for special eggs found throughout the hunt.

There was also family-friendly activities including a petting farm, train rides, and inflatable rides.

At 11 a.m., Steve Higgins productions will present a free concert by the South Florida Caribbean chorale in support of Ukraine and the St. Nicholas Ukrainian orthodox church will be on-site to collect donations for Ukraine relief.

Local 10′s Parker Branton even got in on the fun and had an egg hunt of his own!