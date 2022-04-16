77º

Hit-and-run driver that killed woman in Lauderhill is in custody

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A woman was hit and killed by a car in Lauderhill on Saturday morning as the driver sped away without even stopping.

According to Lauderhill police, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. as the woman was walking along State Road 7 near Northwest 12th Street.

Detectives believe the victim was trying to cross the street, when she was hit by the car in the northbound lanes.

By the time officers arrived, both the car and driver were gone. Paramedics rushed the victim as a trauma alert to Broward Health, where she later died.

The victim was identified by police as Gillian Robinson, 53, of Tamarac.

Traffic homicide investigators spent hours on the road, searching for any debris to develop a description of the car.

Lauderhill traffic homicide investigators took a woman into custody after utilizing a variety of investigative systems and techniques which identified the hit-and-run vehicle to be a red 2018 Chevrolet Cruz. Police said investigators found the suspect with the assistance of Miami police.

Speed was a factor in this case, however, it is too early in the investigation to determine how fast the suspect was traveling at the time of impact.

Police said Lauderhill traffic homicide investigators have charged Ashlee Washington, 23. She is being held at the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, charged with failure to stop at a crash resulting in a death and evidence tampering.

This case remains active and police said anyone with information is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward Count Crime Stoppers.

