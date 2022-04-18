3 teens arrested after 3 stolen vehicles spotted in Broward County

Two of three vehicles recently stolen in Broward County.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Three teenagers – one just 13 years old – have been arrested by the Broward Sheriff’s Office in connection with the recent thefts of three vehicles, authorities said Monday.

The other suspects are 16 and 17 years old. They all were taken into custody Thursday.

According to BSO spokesman Carey Codd, the investigation began after a 2021 Lexus was stolen from Parkland overnight Wednesday.

Codd said the investigation led detectives to Lauderhill on Thursday, where they found the stolen vehicle as it was being driven by the 13-year-old. Two other stolen vehicles were also in the area.

Codd said detectives began surveillance on the three vehicles and arrested the youngest suspect after the teen veered away from the trio of cars.

Detectives pulled over the other two vehicles – an Audi driven by the 16-year-old and an Infiniti driven by the 17-year-old – a short time later at a gas station, Codd said.

Ad

He said the Audi had been stolen out of Fort Lauderdale and the Infiniti had been stolen in Sunrise.

Authorities said the eldest teen also tried to conceal a stolen gun inside the business.

Authorities say this stolen gun was found in the possession of a 17-year-old. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

All three teens face charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle. The 17-year-old also faces charges of grand theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and tampering with evidence.

The teens are being held at the Juvenile Assessment Center.

BSO’s Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) urges car owners to follow these simple tips to protect themselves and their vehicles:

• Don’t leave your car doors unlocked

• Don’t leave your car keys or fobs in your car

• Don’t leave valuables in your car

• Don’t leave your garage door opener in your car.