Video captures cries for help after shooting, crash in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating after someone was shot while driving a blue minivan Monday morning.

The shooting was reported just after 4 a.m. in the 500 block of South 61st Way. According to police, another 911 call was received a short time later about a single-vehicle accident in the same area.

A surveillance camera captured the victim’s cries for help. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a victim inside the minivan that had crashed and discovered that the person had been shot.

“I just heard the bangs -- heard the bangs, turned on my Ring (camera), and in the Ring you hear the guy screaming, ‘Call 911!’ at the top of his lungs –'Please call 911, 911. Somebody got shot. Somebody got shot.’ That’s all we heard in the Ring,” said Joseph Ramirez, who lives in the area.

Ramirez told Local 10 News reporter Alex Finnie that he heard four to six shots.

The victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, but their condition has not yet been released.

Police said they were unsure about the gender of the victim.

According to Ramirez, the neighborhood is usually quiet and he says he has never seen anything like this happen during the four years he has lived in the area.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

