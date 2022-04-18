Man found dead in parking lot of apartment complex in Lauderhill

Scene of fatal shooting in Lauderhill.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are investigating after the body of man was discovered in the parking lot of an apartment complex late Sunday night.

According to authorities, officers responded to calls regarding a shooting at the Lauderhill Point apartment complex shortly before midnight.

Major Mike Santiago said officers found the body of a man lying in the parking lot near a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately known.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.