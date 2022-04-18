1 killed, several injured, including minors, at party in northwest Miami-Dade

The shooting happened at a jet ski party, according to witnesses.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple people were shot during what was deemed a “Jet Ski party” in northwest Miami-Dade Sunday night, and one victim has since died from their injuries, authorities confirmed.

“It’s a Jet Ski party, we have this every Sunday, and then that’s when a fight broke out and then one thing led to another and then shots were fired, multiple people got shot,” one witness said.

The incident happened at a home on South River Drive.

According to witnesses, a disagreement occurred at the party, which led to the shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene to find four victims. A man was shot, a woman was grazed by a bullet and two minors were shot in their legs.

The man and the minors were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. The man was listed in critical condition but has since died from his injuries.

The minors are in stable condition, according to Miami-Dade police.

Witnesses told a Local 10 News crew on scene more about what went down at the party before the shots were fired.

Ad

“Well, at that time, a lot of people was already leaving,” one man said. “But my thing is that whatever happened when people was leaving in their cars and Jet Skis, the one that was staying behind at the party was the ones that are young and stupid. I think, you know, one party provoked the other one and got a guy and just shot the other one, I guess.”

It’s unclear if any suspects are in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.