Victim’s family speaks out about deadly hit-and-run in Miami

DORAL, Fla. – The family of Carl Morris, who was killed April 4, is speaking out in hopes of finding the driver who hit him and did not stop and call for help.

“If this was your family member, you would want justice. This is a trying time for our family,” Rachel Kerr said.

Miami-Dade police detectives say the hit-and-run crash happened at 8:41 p.m. April 4 in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 43rd Street.

They’re looking for the driver of a 2016-2019 gray Cadillac CTS with a black front grille.

Detectives say the car likely has front-end damage from the crash.

Morris’ family members describe him as a caring, generous man, who was the caretaker of his 88-year-old mother who suffers from serious health issues, and on Tuesday, they asked the driver responsible or anyone with information to do the right thing.

“Please someone, please come forward and help us find out who did this. I really miss him and I need closure. Our family needs closure, so please, anybody that knows anything, please come forward,” Kerr’s mother said.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.