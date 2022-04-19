75º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

FBI: Man wearing hat, face mask robs Space Coast Credit Union in Miami-Dade

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime
The FBI says this man robbed a Space Coast Credit Union in Miami-Dade County on April 15, 2022. (FBI)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The FBI released surveillance images Tuesday of a man who they said robbed a bank in Miami-Dade County last week.

The robbery was reported just before 5 p.m. Friday at the Space Coast Credit Union at 7171 SW 117th Ave.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the man, who was wearing a black hat and blue face mask, entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

No customers were inside the bank at the time and no employees were injured.

Marshall declined to disclose the amount of money taken.

According to Marshall, investigators believe the robber fled the scene in a late model, white Alfa Romeo four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the robber’s identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

A man fled in a white Alfa Romeo four-door sedan, similar to the one pictured, after robbing a bank in Miami-Dade County, authorities say. (FBI)

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email