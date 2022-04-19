Russian bombing campaign intensifies, as Ukrainian civilians try to escape

WHITE HOUSE – President Biden touched down in New Hampshire Tuesday to deliver remarks on infrastructure, but faced questions on the tarmac about Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

His remarks come after a video call with world leaders where they talked about “severe economic costs” to hold Russia accountable in the wake of a new phase in Russia’s war.

As Moscow launched a full-scale ground offensive in eastern Ukraine.

“Another of stage of this operation is beginning and I’m sure this will be a very important of this special operation,” Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said.

An operation that includes as many as 76 battalion tactical groups each with up to one thousand troops.

“The Russians are doing what we call shaping, trying to set the conditions for more aggressive, more overt and larger ground maneuvers,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said.

A maneuver in Kharviv on Tuesday killed at least three civilians and wounded 16 others.

Ad

While in Lviv a missile was seen heading across the sky striking multiple areas in the city.

This Ukrainian forces in Mariupol still holding on despite being outnumbered and amid the Kremlin’s demands to surrender.

President Biden and allies did discuss sending more ammunition and since the start of the invasion the U.S. has sent more than 50 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine.