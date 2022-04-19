Visit Lauderdale launches new inclusive ad campaign in wake of new controversial Florida laws

Visit Lauderdale rolling out a brand new ad campaign showing groups of friends, lots of diversity and same sex couples.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Visit Lauderdale has rolled out a brand new ad campaign, showing groups of friends, lots of diversity and same sex couples.

The message is that all are welcome in Broward County.

Stacy Ritter of Visit Lauderdale, which promotes Broward County to the world, says the move was just necessary in light of controversial laws passed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Whoever they love, whoever they marry, whoever they worship, they’re welcome here,” Ritter said.

She said while this is an important message, it is also a business decision.

“We had already received indication as a result of things that were happening in our state capital,” Ritter said. “Tourism is our number one economy and we’ve seen the last few years that when tourist don’t come, people lose their jobs and the most important thing we can do, the most relevant thing we can do is to make sure people are employed.”

One of several groups to reach out was the American Society of Association Executives.

Expressing concerns about doing business in Florida in light of laws like the so called ‘Stop Woke Act” which bans training or discussion about race or LGBTQ issues in the workplace.

The group saying, “This legislation is regressive and sets back society in our collective quest for progress on issues that plague this nation. Successful 21st century organizations understand the value of creating an inclusive culture …”

In step with the county, the Broward County school board is also pushing to promote an environment of inclusiveness, issuing a proclamation Tuesday in support of LGBTQ Youth.

The so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law leading to phone calls and cancellations from different groups to South Florida.

The hope is that this message of inclusiveness can separate Broward County from the rest of the state in terms of messaging.