Brightline train collides with vehicle on tracks in Oakland Park

Alex Ciccarone , Digital Journalist

Sanela Sabovic, Reporter

(WPLG)

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A Brightline train collided with a vehicle on the tracks in Oakland Park Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred in the area of Oakland Park Boulevard and North Dixie Highway.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as a man was being checked out, but it did not appear that anyone was injured.

Crews were seen fixing the arm at the train crossing.

No other details were immediately released by authorities.

This is an ongoing report and will be updated as soon as more information is collected.

(WPLG)

