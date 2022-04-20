Daughter seeks justice after alleged speeding driver killed mother, 5 others

The person Delray Beach deputies say is responsible for the crash is 18-year-old Noah Thomas Galle

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – Lyndie Louis lost her mom Marie Michelle Louis back in January, she was one of six people killed in a violent car accident in Delray Beach.

“I have to live with that I feel like I take her to be killed,” Louis said who dropped her off to work on that day never thinking it would be the last time that she would see her alive.

Galle has now been charged with six counts of vehicular homicide and was granted bond, Louis is struggling with this decision.

“It’s been very, very hard,” Louis said.

Galle appeared in court on Tuesday where a judge granted him a $300,000 bond plus the conditions of no driving and house arrest.

“It’s a very big slap in the face. I feel like this is how it’s going to be, where is justice going to be at, I don’t know,” Louis said.

The crash happened back on January 27, along State Road 7 North of Atlantic Avenue, and investigators say Galle was traveling at a high rate of speed of 151 miles per hour in his BMW.

It was at that point the six victims were leaving work trying to make a turn on State Road 7 when authorities say Galle slammed right into them, five died on the scene and one victim died at a nearby hospital.

Galle was also taken to the hospital where staff smelled an odor of alcohol, tests were run and nothing was detected in his system. It was also at the hospital where Galle allegedly told staff he was driving at more than 120 miles per hour.

According to an arrest report, throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to obtain Galle’s social media posts.

One video in particular apparently shows Galle recording himself on I-95 driving at 182 miles per hour just weeks before the accident.

The defense argued in court that Galle has a significant medical issue that went undiagnosed and that he had surgery. Family members believe there was too much focus on his health and not on the victims in court.

Galle is still behind bars and was granted a $300,000 bond with house arrest.