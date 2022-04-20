Red Cross helps 2 families affected by a duplex fire in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – The local American Red Cross volunteer members of the disaster action team, from the greater Miami and the Keys chapter, responded to a home fire at a duplex on Wednesday morning.

(Cherylnette Evans, Red Cross volunteer)

The fire occurred on Northeast 7th Avenue in North Miami and the disaster-trained team helped coordinate emergency aid to four people impacted by the blaze, including three children, from both units.

According to the Red Cross, they are providing “emergency financial assistance, health, and mental health services, one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance and will continue to provide additional support to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs.”

Red Cross disaster assistance is free of charge, a gift made possible by donations to the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.