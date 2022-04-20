Teen dies after jumping into lake in Sunrise to help victim who crashed vehicle into water, relatives say

One person had died and another person was hospitalized late Tuesday night after a car crashed into a lake in Sunrise, one of the victim's family members said.

SUNRISE, Fla. – An investigation is underway after a driver crashed their vehicle into a lake in Sunrise late Tuesday night.

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 12th Street and Silver Palm Boulevard.

Family members of the person who crashed their car into the lake said their relative was pulled from the water by first responders and was taken to a hospital. They said a 17-year-old boy who had jumped into the water to try to help died.

Police have not yet confirmed any further details regarding the crash.

