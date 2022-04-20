75º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Teen dies after jumping into lake in Sunrise to help victim who crashed vehicle into water, relatives say

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Broward County, Sunrise, Traffic
One person had died and another person was hospitalized late Tuesday night after a car crashed into a lake in Sunrise, one of the victim's family members said.

SUNRISE, Fla. – An investigation is underway after a driver crashed their vehicle into a lake in Sunrise late Tuesday night.

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 12th Street and Silver Palm Boulevard.

Family members of the person who crashed their car into the lake said their relative was pulled from the water by first responders and was taken to a hospital. They said a 17-year-old boy who had jumped into the water to try to help died.

Police have not yet confirmed any further details regarding the crash.

This is a developing story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email