Miami police search for elderly woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a 78-year-old woman who they said suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

According to police, Bernadette Joseph was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the Upper Eastside area of the City of Miami.

She was wearing a floral, long-sleeve dress.

Joseph is described by police as a Black woman who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She has gray and black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the City of Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.