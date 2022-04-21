Police motorman, SUV collide in northwest Miami-Dade

Sky 10 over the scene of a crash involving a police motorman in northwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer on a motorcycle and an SUV collided Thursday morning in northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and 57th Avenue.

Sky 10 was above the scene just after 7 a.m. as a couple Miami-Dade Fire Rescue trucks were parked in the area.

According to Miami-Dade police, the officer is assigned to the Kendall District and was on his way to inservice motor training in Miami Springs when the accident occurred.

Police said a vehicle cut him off in the area of Northwest 36th Street and 53rd Avenue, which caused the collision.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the officer to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, who is also a spokesman for the police department, said the other driver, a man whose identity has not been released, was the sole occupant of his vehicle. He said the man refused medical attention.

According to Zabaleta, the motorman has been on the force for 15 years.

The investigation remains ongoing.