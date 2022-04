Broward Sheriff’s Office firefighters are working to extinguish a fire that erupted Friday morning at a recreational vehicle campground in Pembroke Park.

According to authorities, two propane tanks caught on fire at the Embassy R.V. Park at 3188 Lake Shore Drive.

Video from the scene shows the fire burning near a camper.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It’s unclear whether any injuries were reported.