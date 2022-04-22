City of Miami Fire Rescue crew respond to overnight fire leaving 1 dog dead

MIAMI – The City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue responded to reports of a house fire located at 301 Southwest 68 Avenue on Thursday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m. crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of a single-story residential structure.

The incident was upgraded to a code 1 working fire dispatching additional resources.

Firefighters extended hand-lines into the back of the property and began to extinguish the blaze.

Simultaneously, a search was conducted for any victims. After about 10 minutes the fire was under control and one dog was found dead inside.

The homeowner was able to evacuate with his other dog and they were both unharmed.

At this time the adult male will be displaced but does not require any assistance.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.