Police: Female security guard in Miami shot multiple times

MAIMI, Fla. – A 35-year-old woman working as a security guard was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Friday afternoon, according to Miami police.

Officers responded just after 4 p.m. to 250 NE 72 St. in reference to a shotspotter alert.

Miami Fire Rescue confirmed that they transported the woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital and that she is in stable condition.

According to fire rescue, she was alert and conscious when taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Preliminary investigations, according to Miami police, are that the ex-boyfriend targeted the woman specifically, shot her, and then fled the scene.